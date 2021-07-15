Hobson earns invite to Hockey Canada’s national women’s team development camp

Prince Albert’s Brooke Hobson will be taking to the ice in Calgary later this month.

The captain for the NCAA’s Northeastern Huskies is among 40 players to earn an invite to Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Team Development Camp, which will take place at the Winsport Canada Olympic Park in Calgary from July 29 to August 9.

In addition to taking part in practices and intrasquad games, the team will also face Canada’s National Team in a pair of scrimmages that will help that squad gear up for the IIHF Women’s Worlds later this month.

The 22-year-old Hobson had 17 points in 25 games last season for the Huskies as she helped the team reach the women’s Frozen Four final for the first time in program history.

She’ll be joined at the camp by fellow Saskatchewan players Ashley Messier of Wilcox (Cornell Big Red) and Grace Shirley of Saskatoon (Wisconsin Badgers).

Grace’s older sister Shirley, who also plays for the Badgers, earned an invite to the camp but is unable to attend.