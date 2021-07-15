Fry takes commanding lead into final round of junior women’s championship

Danielson paces junior men’s field heading into Thursday’s final round

Shell Lake’s Brooklin Fry has put some distance between herself and the rest of the field at the 2021 Saskatchewan Junior Women’s Golf Championship at the Hillcrest Golf Club in Moose Jaw.

The 16-year-old Fry, who won the event in 2018 and 2020, followed up an even-par round of 71 to kick off the tournament with a one-under-par round of 70 on Wednesday.

She now holds a 10-shot lead over Ella Kozak of Yorkton and Sarah Grieve of Saskatoon going into the final round, which will see the three players tee off at 11:30 Thursday morning.

Autumn Neiszner of Regina and Symone Ripley of Saskatoon round out the top five.

A win by Fry will make her the first player to repeat as a junior women’s provincial champion since Melville’s Chloe Sies accomplished that feat in 2016 and 2017.

She would also become the first three-time winner of the tournament since Prince Albert’s Brooke Hobson captured the title in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Meanwhile, the Junior Men’s competition is expected to go right down to the wire, as the top ten are separated by just six shots.

After opening the tournament with an even par round of 71, Saskatoon’s Tommy Danielson made three birdies on the back nine on his way to a two-under-par 69 on Wednesday to take the tournament lead.

Regina’s Will Blake, who paced the field following Tuesday’s action, is now two shots back and tied for the runner-up spot with Radville’s Davin Bourassa, Saskatoon’s Max Regier and Regina’s Luke Cote.

Saskatoon’s Chase Pochylko and Regina’s Hunter Kutcher are three shots behind Danielson, with Waskesiu’s Alex Swinnerton entering the day four shots back.

Theoren West of Wawota and Zachary Szakacs of Saskatoon round out the top ten.