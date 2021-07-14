Province reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, one in North Central

Health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 30 recoveries and no deaths.

The province also reported another 6,358 vaccine doses administered, 1,255 of which were first doses. Roughly 73 per cent of eligible Saskatchewan residents have received their first vaccine dose. Roughly 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.

North Central reported one new case on Wednesday and no recoveries. There are now 27 active cases in the region.

The lone new case came in North Central Zone 3, which now has four active cases. Prince Albert has 16 active cases. North Central Zone 1 has seven.

The Far North East reported one new case on Wednesday. That was the only new case in the entire Far North.

The Far North East now has 102 active cases. The Far North West has 37 and Far North Central has five.

The North East reported no new cases or recoveries. Their active case total remains unchanged at eight.

The Far North East continues to have the highest active case total in the province with 102. The Regina Zone is second with 60, followed by the Saskatoon Zone with 49, and the Far North West with 37.

As of Wednesday, Saskatchewan has 363 active cases. The province has reported an average of 39 new cases per day over the past seven days. That’s an increase over the seven day average of 32 reported at this time last week.