Waskesiu RCMP officer charged with unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

A Waskesiu RCMP officer has been charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm.

The original incident occurred on Jan. 28, when the RCMP’s North District Management Team conducted a firearm registry check on the officer. The check revealed that his personal firearms licence for a .22 caliber pistol had expired. Police say the ownership of the pistol was not related to policing duties.

The officer willing surrendered the pistol, and was placed under investigation by the Saskatchewan RCMP’s North District.

Sgt. Rene Giroux was charged on June 30 in connection with the case. He will make his first appearance in Montreal Lake Cree Nation court on Sept. 2. The RCMP are also conducting an internal code of conduct review.

Giroux remains on active duty. Police say on-duty possession of a firearm does not require a personal firearms licence, as the RCMP Act authorizes officers to possess and use firearms as part of their duties.

The RCMP declined further comment on the case since it is before the courts.