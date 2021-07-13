Victoria Hospital Foundation grateful for $180,000 Kinsmen TeleMiracle donation

Victoria Hospital’s new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will have a mobile DR X-ray imaging machine once it opens thanks to a $181,615 donation from Kinsmen TeleMiracle.

The Victoria Hospital Foundation announced the donation on Monday. Foundation CEO Sherry Buckler said mobile x-ray machines are the future of medicine, and will go a long way to improving efficiency and safety for infants in the neo-natal ward.

“It’s very dangerous to have to put them in a transportation situation and move them through the hospital to an x-ray or an ultrasound room or an imaging room,” Buckler explained. “This piece of equipment will live in the NICU. Its permanent home will be in the NICU, and it rolls right up to the bedside.

“It’s faster. It’s better. It’s more accurate, and it’s less invasive for babies. The babies don’t even have to leave the bed.”

Buckler said the foundation approached the Kinsmen about supporting the NICU. When they found out exactly how large the donation was, they were ecstatic.

“I watched every single TeleMiracle when I was growing up, and that organization will always have a special place in my heart,” Buckler said. “It’s just heartwarming to see the reach they have in our province, and we’re just so very thankful for them making this generous gift. It’s going to make a huge, huge difference in the lives of the babies in our hospital.”

The Victoria Hospital NICU application was one of 151 the TeleMiracle board received in during the 2020-21 fiscal year. The board handed out more than $1.2-million in donations this year.

Kinsmen Foundation executive director Richard Kies said they’re extremely grateful for all the Saskatchewan residents who helped make the donations possible. He also said they were happy to contribute to the purchase of a vital piece of medical equipment.

“The NICU at the Victoria Hospital will improve the health outcomes for so many sick babies from the Prince Albert area and across northern Saskatchewan,” Kies said in a media release. “This gift helps fulfill our mission of ‘Helping People Every day.’”

The Victoria Hospital Foundation began raising money to build and equip a new NICU back in 2018. So far, they’ve raised more than $3-million for the $4.75-million project. The foundation expects construction to be completed by late 2021.

Buckler said they’re in the early planning stages of their next major capital campaign: a fundraising project to furnish and equip the new Victoria Hospital. They’re already met several times with health authority representatives, and Buckler said they’re eager to get the new campaign going.

“Our biggest priority right now is continuing to fundraise for the NICU,” she said. “But, we are in the pre-planning stage right now, preparing for a major capital campaign for the new hospital, which we’re very excited about.”