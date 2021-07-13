RCMP lay kidnapping charges after woman found forcibly confined inside residence on Big River First Nation

RCMP made three arrests and seized three firearms after discovering a woman with minor injuries forcibly confined in a residence on Big River First Nation.

Officers discovered the woman, who had been assaulted and forcibly confined for a short time, while searching for suspects in a separate firearms complaint.

Police arrested three individuals from Big River and laid a combined 30 charges, including one count of kidnapping without a firearm, in connection with the case.

The original incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on July 8 when RCMP responded to a firearms complaint in Big River First Nation. Police say multiple individuals inside a single vehicle drove up to a residence in the community and smashed a window with a firearm before shooting at another vehicle on the property and leaving.

Officers located the vehicle on another property in the community a short while later, where they took two men and a woman into custody without incident. Sandra Campbell, 37, Christopher Vandale, also 37, and Harold Rabbitskin, 32, are scheduled to make their first court appearance on July 13.

Officers also found a fourth woman who had been forcibly confined and assaulted. Police executed a search warrant later that evening and seized three firearms, several imitation firearms, and ammunition.