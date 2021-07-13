No new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central Tuesday

Saskatchewan health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Tuesday, and 27 new cases across the province.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 16 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has seven active cases and North Central 3 has three active cases.

Of the province’s 49,304 reported COVID-19 cases, 375 are considered active.

There were no additional deaths reported Tuesday. There have been 573 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

There are currently 57 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 47 reported as receiving in patient care, five are in North Central. Of the 10 people reported as being in intensive care, one is in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 44, or 3.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Another 47 recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,356.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,856 cases have been recorded in the North area (4,715 North West, 4,533 North Central and 1,608 North East).

There were 1,234 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of July 13, there have been 937,084 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,419 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan over the past two days bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,307,065.

There were 149 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Tuesday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 86 doses administered with zone of residence information pending,

According to the province, 73 per cent of those 12 and over have received their first dose and 55 per cent of those 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

637 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are still 637 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 13.

This was among 12,276 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 82 cases with area of residency pending.

There are now 81 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,829 identified VOCs.

There were 78 new lineage results reported today. Of the 7,747 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 6,952 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 408 are Gamma (P.1) and 377 are Delta (B.1.617.2).