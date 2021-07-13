Fry and Blake first round leaders at juniors

Two former provincial champions find themselves leading the way after the opening round of the 2021 Junior Championships.

After Tuesday’s action at the Hillcrest Golf Club in Moose Jaw, Shell Lake’s Brooklin Fry paced the field in the women’s event, while Regina’s Will Blake was on top of a crowded men’s standings.

Fry, who won the junior women’s and women’s amateur title last summer and finished in a tie for third at last week’s amateur in Swift Current, shot an even-par round of 71 to take a four-shot lead over Sarah Grieve of Saskatoon.

Yorkton’s Ella Kozak, who won the women’s amateur last Thursday, is five shots back in third.

Autumn Neiszner of Regina and Symone Ripley of Saskatoon rounded out the top five.

Blake, who is the 2018 junior men’s champion and finished second to Alex Swinnerton at last year’s Junior Lobstick at the Waskesiu Golf Course, birdied three out of the last five holes to start off the tournament with a nice two-under-par round of 69.

While Fry has a bit of a cushion going into the second round on Wednesday, Blake doesn’t have that luxury as Wawota’s Theoren West, Regina’s Hunter Kutcher, Saskatoon’s Zachary Szakacs and Radville’s Davin Bourassa are all one stroke off the lead. The three-day tournament will wrap up on Thursday