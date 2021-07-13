Escaped inmate arrested after fleeing police in Melfort

RCMP have located an escaped inmate who walked away from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp on July 1.

Police found Tyrone Allen Rogers, 36, outside a business in Melfort at around 12:30 p.m. on July 12. Rogers fled from police, but was arrested in a wooded area with help from the Combined Traffic Service Saskatchewan and RCMP Police Dog Services teams.

Rogers faces three charges. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 15 in Melfort.

Police are still searching for a second escaped inmate who walked away from Besnard Lake on June 13. Daniel Matthew Keith McAdam, 24, was last seen leaving the facility at around 7:30 p.m. Police say he may be in Prince Albert, but have not been able to confirm his location.

McAdam is described as 5’7” tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the words “Traplord” written on the back, and grey Jordan sneakers with yellow on the bottom.

Anyone with information about McAdam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pinehouse RCMP at 1-306-884-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.