City approves development permit for new indoor go-kart track, provided site plan follows City bylaws

Prince Albert city council unanimously approved a development permit request from the owners of the Minto Bowl to expand their building and create a new indoor go-kart track.

The new addition would occupy the southeast corner of the Minto Bowl property at 210 13th Street East—just beside the border between Ward 2 and Ward 3.

Ward 3 Coun. Tony Head said it’s an exciting development for the Prince Albert, and one that hopefully will help encourage more young families to visit.

“Our city can use this addition to bring kids to the community, and of course (entertain) the ones who currently live here,” Head said during Monday’s council meeting. “I’m quite excited to see this addition.”

The developers still have to submit a site plan for the City’s planning department to review and approve.

The red dotted line shows the location of a proposed indoor go-kart track addition to the Minto Bowl. — Screen capture from City of Prince Albert council agenda.

A report written by City planner Jordan Olmstead said the original plans called for a 400 square metre addition to the existing building, which would have encroached on the entire rear yard setback. City bylaws require a minimum three metre rear yard setback.

Olmstead wrote that the applicants told administration they needed the extra space or they wouldn’t have enough room for the go-kart track. He also wrote that reducing or eliminating the rear setback could have a negative impact on any bordering residential property.

“There are no other issues identified during the plan review,” Olmstead wrote. “Administration recommends approval of the permit application, as long as a site plan is provided that conforms to the Zoning Bylaw.”

The City issued public notice to all property owners within 75 meters of the development on June 21.