Province reports three cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Monday

Saskatchewan health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Monday.

This was among a total of 19 cases reported in the province.

Of the 48,992 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 397 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 18 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has seven active cases and North Central 3 has three active cases.

There were no additional deaths reported Monday and there have been 573 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

There are currently 57 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 48 reported as receiving in patient care, five are in North Central. Of the nine people reported as being in intensive care, none are in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 43, or 3.5 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 21 recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,309.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,854 cases are from the North area (4,713 North West, 4,533 North Central and 1,608 North East)

There were 922 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of July 12, there have been 935,850 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 5,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan over the past two days bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,304,646. Over half a million Saskatchewan residents are now fully vaccinated.

There were 214 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Tuesday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 182 doses administered with zone of residence information pending,

According to the province, 73 per cent of those 12 and over have received their first dose and 55 per cent of those 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

637 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are currently 637 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 12.

This was among 12,276 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 82 cases with area of residency pending.

There are also still 80 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,810 identified VOCs.

There were no new lineage results reported today. Of the 7,669 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 6,912 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 398 are Gamma (P.1) and 349 are Delta (B.1.617.2).