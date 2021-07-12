Paper Excellence donates jack pine to James Smith Cree Nation

Paper Excellence announced last week that it recently donated 9,000 jack pine seedlings to the James Smith Cree Nation. James Smith Cree Nation is located on Treaty 6 territory, approximately 60 kilometres east of Prince Albert.

The jack pine is native to Saskatchewan and produces excellent habitat for local plant and animal species. The seedlings planted this year will grow to become a forest on the James Smith Cree reserve.

“Paper Excellence understands the importance of being good neighbours and greatly values its relationships with Indigenous communities,” Carlo Dal Monte, Vice President Energy and Strategic Development for Paper Excellence, said in a release.

“We’re pleased to be able to make this donation to the James Smith Cree Nation and, in a small way, support their connection to the land and desire to invest in sustainable forestry.

“We appreciate Paper Excellence making this donation,”Ron Burns, Director of Forest Management for James Smith Cree Nation added.

“9,000 seedlings is significant and over the coming decades we’ll see a new forest emerge on our reserve.”

“We value these opportunities to build relationships with local Indigenous communities,” Dale Richardson, Community Relations Manager for Paper Excellence said.

“While Paper Excellence has worked in partnership with the Meadow Lake Tribal Council through Mistik Management Limited for the last decade, we recognize we have more work to do. This is a step in the right direction.”