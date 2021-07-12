Mayor calls for fire ban at Little Red River Park

Mayor Greg Dionne has asked for a fire ban to be placed on Little Red River Park, something Prince Albert’s fire chief says isn’t necessary.

Chief Kris Olsen told council on Monday that having fires in approved fire pits is an acceptable practice, despite the hot weather and ry. However, Olsen also said he’s willing to implement a fire ban if that’s council’s wish.

“The risk—in my 26 years with the department—has not been the approved fire pits,” Olsen told council during Monday’s meeting. “The risk is (with) those burning after hours, hidden from roads. We would call it partying. That is a true risk and the near misses that we’ve encountered over the years have all been in those places. I do not know of a case that has actually happened in an approved burning pit.

“With the dwarf mistletoe and the undergrowth, it’s at risk 365 days (a year),” he added. “It is always at risk. It’s been that way in my 26 years in the fire department.”

Olsen said department officials conduct four inspections per day at Little Red to assess the conditions. He also said City bylaws, which require a three meter clearance for all fire pits, helps reduce the danger level.

Fire bans are already in place in all national and provincial parks in Saskatchewan. The RMs of Prince Albert and Buckland also have fire bans in place.

Olsen said the City of Prince Albert has a full-time fire department that has all the resources needed to respond to any emergency. He said departments in the surrounding rural municipalities don’t have the same equipment or staffing levels, which means fire bans make more sense in those areas.

“I do understand that it’s a very volatile situation, but I do consider that with our resources, with the checks, with bylaw and the approved fire pits, that it is an acceptable practice to have (fires) at Little Red River Park,” Olsen said.

Mayor Greg Dionne wasn’t satisfied with that explanation. He said the Cloverdale Fire showed just how fast forest fires can spread in dry conditions, and just how important it is to be proactive in fighting them.

“If you’re doing the checks, you’re telling me there’s a risk,” Dionne said. “I don’t want a risk. I’ll give up my hot dog and hamburger, and cooking on a fire pit for a week or two while the (fire) ban is on.”

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for temperatures to rise to 30 C in Prince Albert on Wednesday, and remain above 30 for the rest of the week. As of press time, no extreme weather warnings are in effect for the area.

Dionne said he’d like a fire ban in place for this week given the dry conditions.

“Every time I drive by there I think of the Cloverdale Fire, and we’re not done,” he said. “Little Red, and that area in Buckland around Little Red, is just a matchbox.”

Lightning strikes were responsible for the Cloverdale Fire in May, which grew to more than 5,500 hectares before being contained.