Single case of COVID-19 reported in North Central Sunday

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new case in North Central, which includes Prince Albert on Sunday. This was among a total of 19 cases reported in the province.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 16 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has seven active cases and North Central 3 has two active cases.

There were one new death related to COVID-19 reported Sunday. The death was reported in the Regina zone and the age group was not reported.

There have been 573 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

There are currently 54 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, with 48 receiving inpatient care and six in intensive care.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 44, or 3.6 cases per 100,000 population. Of the 49,260 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan so far, 399 are considered active.

Another 64 recoveries were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,288.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,849 cases are from the North area (4,713 North West, 4,530 North Central and 1,606 North East)

There were 863 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of July 9, there have been 934,928 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 10,320 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,299,188. Over half a million Saskatchewan residents are now fully vaccinated.

All numbers were not available because the province no longer releases information in press release form on weekends.

637 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are now 637 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 11.

This was among 12,274 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 82 cases with area of residency pending.

There are still 80 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,828 identified VOCs.

There were two new lineage result reported today. Of the 7,669 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 6,912 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 398 are Gamma (P.1) and 349 are Delta (B.1.617.2).