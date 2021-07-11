La Loche RCMP seeking public help in locating individual

On Sunday La Loche RCMP announced that they are seeking help from the public in locating Terry Devin Lee Janvier, who is more commonly called Devin Janvier, born June 5, 1990.

He has an outstanding warrant and needs to be brought before a Provincial Court Judge.

On May 13, Janvier was charged with one count of Sexual Assault, one count of Assault by Choking, two counts of Assault as per Section 266 of the Criminal Code and one count of Theft. Janvier is described as a 31-year-old male, 5’7” and slim, prominent pierced ears and normally has a trimmed moustache and goatee

It is believed that Janvier is in the La Loche area but has been actively evading arrest.

If you have information about this or other crimes, please contact the La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com