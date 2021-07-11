Dispatchers help family deliver healthy set of twins

Parkland Ambulance paramedics responded to 143 incidents over a very busy weekend.

Those incidents included four motor vehicle collisions on Friday, July 9, and two separate water emergencies at Waskesiu on July 10. Parkland dispatchers also helped a family in the MacDowall area deliver a health set of twins in their home. The mother and both babies are doing fine in hospital.

There were no serious injuries in any of the four collisions reported on Friday. One person was taken to hospital in good and stable condition following a collision on the 800 block of 15th Street East at around 10:40 p.m. Three people were taken to hospital in good and stable condition after a vehicle collided with a wild animal roughly 50 km north of Prince Albert on Hwy 2 at around 11 p.m.

Paramedics also cared for a 35-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in the community of Sturgeon Lake shortly after midnight on June 10. The man was also taken to hospital in good and stable condition.

No serious injuries were reported in the two water incidents either. One involved a swimmer who dove into the water and struck the bottom. The other involved a person falling off a paddleboard. Both patients suffered minor injuries, and were taken to hospital in good and stable condition.