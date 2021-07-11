Ahtahkakoop RCMP seeking public assistance in locating missing 15-year-old

On Sunday the RCMP announced that on July 9 at approximately 6:10 p.m., Ahtahkakoop RCMP received a report of a missing 15-year-old female youth, Shaynie Little.

Little was last seen on July 3 around 4:00 a.m. leaving a residence on Ahtahkakoop First Nation.

Little may be in the Sturgeon Lake or Prince Albert area, but according to the RCMP this cannot be confirmed.

She is described as 5’3” and approximately 130 pounds. Little has brown eyes and has been known to have medium length brown/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing grey pants and a black hoodie.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Shaynie Little, call the Ahtahkakoop RCMP detachment at 306-468-2969 or 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.