I’m not going to sleep tonight

because of the fright.

If these nightmares continue to scare me,

I won’t be able to stay sane.

It’s an inane world out there.

Never before have I felt

such anguish, such pain.

We have been dealt a vicious blow.

Ruin and havoc reign, our plight unfair.

All this misery says beware to me.

I’m not able to fight for what’s right.

Life is strife, unstable.

I’m going to stay up all night long

and keep on guard, be strong.

It is too hard for me to know why

so many die.

I’m going to pray with deep devotion

On my knees to please the Holy One,

I can’t go wrong, astray,

following my inner light.

-Ayami Greenwood