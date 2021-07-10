One death related to COVID-19 reported in North Central Saturday

Saskatchewan health officials reported one death related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

The death was in the North Central zone and the age group is unknown. There have been 572 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The province also reported one new case in North Central, which includes Prince Albert. This was among a total of 42 cases reported in the province.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 18 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 11 active cases and North Central 3 has two active cases.

There are currently 61 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, with 52 receiving inpatient care and nine in intensive care.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 44, or 3.6 cases per 100,000 population. Of the 49,240 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan so far, 414 are considered active.

Another 16 recoveries were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,224.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,847 cases are from the North area (4,712 North West, 4,529 North Central and 1,606 North East).

There were 1,653 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of July 9, there have been 932,412 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 15,653 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan over bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,288,868. Over half a million Saskatchewan residents are now fully vaccinated.

All numbers were not available because the province no longer releases information in press release form on weekends.

636 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are now 636 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 10.

This was among 12,268 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 82 cases with area of residency pending.

There are still 80 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,825 identified VOCs.

There were no new lineage result reported today. Of the 7,667 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 6,911 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 398 are Gamma (P.1) and 348 are Delta (B.1.617.2).