Timmerman sets tournament record on way to Saskatchewan Men’s Amateur title

Klughart shoots dazzling final-round 65 to finish second

There was no stopping Roman Timmerman this week at the Saskatchewan Men’s Amateur tournament.

The Saskatoon product cruised to the championship at the Elmwood Golf Club in Swift Current with a four-day total score of 26-under-par, which was five strokes than the event record set by Graham DeLaet at the 2006 competition in Estevan.

“It feels unreal,” Timmerman said to Golf Saskatchewan’s Clark Stork on Friday. “A lot of hard work has gone into this.

“I felt like I was close over the last few years and seeing guys like Kade (Johnson), Ty (Campbell) and Danny (Klughart) have success in recent years really motivated me to try and win this one.”

Timmerman, who is getting ready for his senior season at Southern Arkansas University, jumped out into the lead on Tuesday with a seven-under-par 65 and backed that up with a jaw-dropping nine-under-par round of 63 on Wednesday.

He backed those performances up with a four-under-par round of 68 and a six-under-par round of 68 to win the event by 11 strokes.

“I didn’t try to get too ahead of myself with that big lead after the first two days,” Timmerman said.

“I tried to stay with the same process through the entire tournament, which was playing aggressively and not worrying about too much else.”

Timmerman’s big cushion was beneficial on Friday, as Prince Albert’s Danny Klughart fired off a round of 65 to move into the runner-up spot.

“We’re trailing by quite a bit so it’s obviously going to be a bit of a gas pedal approach tomorrow,” Klughart said in an interview with the Daily Herald on Thursday night after winning his third straight Mid-Amateur title.

“I’m going to have to shoot something special to get up there, but I’ve done it before and there’s no reason to think that I can’t do it again.”

Klughart won the Men’s Amateur in 2019 and was second to Campbell last year.

Campbell, who is from Saskatoon, finished in third place with Tyler Wright of Regina and Scott Thompson of North Battleford finishing right behind him.

In addition to qualifying for the Canadian Amateur Championship in Windsor, Ont. later this summer, Timmerman has also earned an exemption into the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada’s Elk Ridge Open at the Elk Ridge Resort in Waskesiu in September.

“It’s been a goal of mine to play on the Canadian Tour and I can’t wait to go there and see what the pro life is like,” Timmerman said.