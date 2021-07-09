RCMP lay murder charges after investigation into death of 54-year-old with connections to PA

RCMP have charged two people with first degree murder following an investigation into the death of a 54-year-old man with Prince Albert connections.

Cassandra Fox, 27, and Jonathan Swiftwolfe, 24, were arrested without incident on July 5 and July 7 respectively. Both have already made one court appearance. Swiftwolfe is scheduled to appear again on Wednesday, July 9, while Fox will not appear again until Aug. 5. Both court appearances are in North Battleford.

Fox and Swiftwolfe faces charges in connection with the death of Bradley John Ham, a 54-year-old man from the Prince Albert, Saskatoon and North Battleford areas. Ham was found dead near a grid road roughly 30 km southeast of Glaslyn, Sask. on Nov. 27, 2020.

Glaslyn/Turtleford RCMP considered the death suspicious, and turned the investigation over to Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South.