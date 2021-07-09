RCMP investigating fire that destroyed church south of Blaine Lake

RCMP are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a church on Petrofka Road south of Blaine Lake.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 12:55 p.m. on Thursday where they found the church already destroyed. RCMP say the fire had been burning for some time before they were called.

No one was injured by the fire. RCMP say the church was no longer in use.

Blaine Lake RCMP and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency are investigating the fire. The cause has not been determined, but RCMP say it is suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Blaine Lake RCMP at 306-497-3600. Residents can also report tips anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.