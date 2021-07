RCMP have identified the person who was found dead in Mirond Lake on July 6 as a 25-year-old man from Pelican Narrows.

Investigators are stilling waiting for the results of the autopsy, but foul play is not suspected. Police did not release the man’s name, but say his family has been notified.

The man’s body was found near the bridge entering Pelican Narrows at around 2 p.m. on July 6.