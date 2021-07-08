Successful rescue Thursday at Kinsmen Water Park

Lifeguards at the Kinsmen Water Park were able to save a swimmer who had a finger entrapped in a main pool outlet jet Thursday afternoon.

Staff responded to the incident at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a City of Prince Albert media release sent out Thursday evening.

The Prince Albert Fire Department was called on scene and worked with lifeguards and maintenance personnel to free the swimmer by removing the pipe that caused the incident. The swimmer was alert when paramedics from Parkland Ambulance arrived at the waterpark and was transported to Victoria Hospital with an adult chaperone where they were treated for this incident.

“Safety is extremely important at the Kinsmen Water Park as lifeguards strive to provide safe opportunities during public swimming, lane swimming, and swimming lessons,” the release said.

The City of Prince Albert would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the Kinsmen Water Park’s adult supervision policy which states: All children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult (over the age of 18) in the water, within arms’ reach, always. Children ages 8-10 must be accompanied by an adult (over the ages of 18) in the Kinsmen Water Park.

The Kinsmen Water Park was closed early on Thursday, July 8 and will be closed Friday, July 9 in order to complete the investigation and debrief with staff.

City of Prince Albert maintenance staff will be working at KWP to re-open the main pool as quickly as possible after repairs are made.