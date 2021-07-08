Saskatchewan crop report: June 22-28

Ministry of Agriculture

Submitted

The majority of crops in the province are in fair to good condition. Provincially, 56 per cent of the fall cereals, 61 per cent of the spring cereals, 58 per cent of the oilseed crops and 60 per cent of the pulse crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year.

Most of the province received rainfall this week, but it was not enough to improve soil moisture conditions or to offset the effects of the current heat wave. Cooler temperatures and a good wide spread rain is needed for the entire province.

Rainfall in the province ranged from nothing to 28 mm in the Vonda area. Moisture levels sharply declined this week. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as zero per cent surplus, 31 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 27 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as zero per cent surplus, 24 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 40 per cent very short.

Haying operations are off to a delayed start in the province due to cool temperatures and moisture limitations early in the season. For most producers this year’s hay crop did not reach a satisfactory quantity or quality. Hay quality is currently rated as seven per cent excellent, 38 per cent good, 45 per cent fair and 10 per cent poor.

Producers hope that the heat will break. Rain is needed to improve crop and pasture growth, especially in the areas that did not receive much rain prior to this week.

The majority of crop damage reported was from heat, dry winds, extremely dry soil conditions, insects and gophers.

Producers are busy finishing crop herbicide applications, moving cattle to market, scouting for pests and fixing equipment and beginning haying operations in some areas.

Northwest Saskatchewan

Hot, dry conditions across the region have stunted crop development and with more extreme heat in the forecast, crops in the region are going to have very little soil moisture sustain themselves. Without more rain crops are at risk off rapidly maturing or dying off.

Sixty-two per cent of the spring cereals, 59 per cent of the oilseed crops and

67 per cent of the pulse crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year. Crop conditions range from fair to good in the region, with 41 per cent of the spring wheat, 26 per of the canola and 26 per cent of the peas being in good condition at this time.

Rain in the northwest region ranged from nil to 20 mm in areas around Duck Lake and 10 mm around the Meadow Lake area. With very little rainfall received in the region, crops are beginning to show signs of stress, have begun to head out and are very short.

Moisture conditions have dropped drastically this week with cropland topsoil moisture rated as zero per cent surplus, nine per cent adequate, eleven per cent short and 80 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as 100 per cent short.

Haying has not started, but will be underway soon in the region. Some fields remain too stunted to start haying. Early season cool temperatures and current extreme lack of moisture has slowed hay development. Hay quality is rated as 50 per cent good and 50 per cent fair.

The majority of crop damage this week was from cutworms, gophers, dry conditions and wind.

Producers are busy finishing in-crop herbicide applications and scouting for diseases and other forms of crop damage.

Northeast Saskatchewan

The hot dry windy weather is taking its toll on the crops in the region, causing the crops to be stunted, especially in fields with lighter soils. The region did receive some rain this week but it was very localized and not enough was received to provide relief to crops and pastures.

Regionally, 63 per cent of the fall cereals, 79 per cent of the spring cereals, 63 per cent of the oilseed crops and 84 per cent of the pulse crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year.

Crop conditions range from fair to good in the region, with 67 per cent of the spring wheat, 22 per of the canola and 54 per cent of the peas being in good condition at this time.

Rain in the region ranged from trace to 28 mm in the Vonda area and 20 mm in the Star City area.

Moisture conditions have slightly declined in the region. Crop land topsoil moisture is rated as zero per cent surplus, 64 per cent adequate 29 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as zero per cent surplus, 47 per cent adequate, 31 per cent short and 22 per cent very short.

Haying has begun in all areas of the northeast region with seven per cent of the hay now cut. Hay quality is rated as zero per cent excellent, 75 per cent good and 25 per cent fair. Continued lack of rainfall and constant heat has slowed hay development in the region and has made some producers hesitate about cutting.

The majority of crop damage this week was from heat, wind, dry conditions and gophers.