RCMP seeking information on orange SUV as part of homicide investigation

According to an RCMP release sent out on Thursday, investigators are seeking information from the public about the activities of the orange-coloured 2013 Dodge Journey SUV.

The vehicle was known to be in the areas of Burgis Beach/Good Spirit Lake, the Town of Canora and City of Yorkton on Monday, July 5.

This is in relation to a press release from Wednesday, which stated that the Canora RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle described as an orange coloured crossover/SUV parked along Tiny grid road near the Burgis Beach turn off on July 5 shortly after 8:00 p.m. RCMP officers and EMS arrived and located two deceased males inside the vehicle.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have traveled along Tiny grid road near the Burgis Beach turnoff in the late afternoon or early evening July 5 or encountered the vehicle at any of the other locations. Even seemingly minimal information may be important to this investigation. RCMP have encouraged anyone with information to report it by calling Canora RCMP at 306-563-4700, or 310-RCMP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An autopsy has been completed on both males by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. They have been identified as 29-year-old Bryton Lawrason and 20-year-old Seth Hildebrand, both of Edmonton, Alberta. Their families have been notified.

Both deaths are considered homicides and cause of death will not be released as the information is part of the ongoing investigation. RCMP emphasized that this is not a homicide-suicide investigation.

Investigators are seeking any information on Bryton and Seth’s whereabouts on July 5 or in the days immediately prior, and are releasing their names and photographs to assist with furthering the ongoing investigation.