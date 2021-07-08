Raiders sign Chayka

Belarusian netminder Tikhon Chayka is officially a member of the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Western Hockey League club announced on Thursday morning that the 17-year-old, who they selected with the 53rd overall pick in last month’s Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, had signed a standard player agreement.

Chayka suited up in 29 games last season for the Team Belarus Under-18 program, where he had a 3.60 goals against average and an .870 save percentage.

The Minsk product, who is eligible to be selected in this month’s NHL Draft, also posted a 2-1 record, a 2.67 goals against average and a .911 save percentage for his country at the 2021 IIHF World Under-18’s in Texas this spring.

He was joined on the team by forward Uladzislau Shyla, who was picked by the Raiders last year and is expected to come to Prince Albert this fall.

Chayka, who is the first goaltender ever to be selected by the team in the Import Draft, joins returning netminder Carter Serhyenko and prospect Max Hildebrand as signed netminders on the Raiders roster.

As of Thursday morning, three players from the 2021 CHL Import Draft have inked deals with WHL clubs.

In addition to Chayka, Italian forward Alessandro Segafredo and English blueliner Leon Okonkwo Prada inked deals with the Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday.