Province reports 53 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, plus 40 recoveries and one death

Health officials reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 40 recoveries and one death.

A patient in their 40s from the North West Zone died after testing positive for the virus. The province did not release any other details about the patient.

The Regina Zone reported the highest number of new cases with 13, followed by the South West Zone with 10. Seven cases were announced without a location.

North Central reported five new cases and six recoveries, dropping the number of active cases in the region to 30. North Central Zone 2, which includes Prince Albert, reported all five of those new cases. There are now 24 active cases in Zone 2, six in Zone 1, and none in Zone 3.

The Far North West reported five new cases and six recoveries, dropping their active case total to 49. The Far North East reported three new cases and five recoveries, dropping their active case total to 24.

Far North Central reported no new cases and one recovery. There are now 3 active cases in the region.

The North East reported no new cases or recoveries. There are five active cases in the region.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 31 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Roughly 71 per cent of residents eligible for a vaccination have received their first dose. Roughly 50 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated.