Klughart holds two-shot lead heading into final round of Saskatchewan Men’s Mid-Amateur

Prince Albert’s Danny Klughart continues to lead the way at the 2021 Saskatchewan Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship at the Elmwood Golf Club in Swift Current.

After opening the tournament with a four-under-par round of 68 on Tuesday, Klughart followed that up with a two-under round of 70 on Wednesday.

Heading into Thursday’s final round, Klughart remains two shots ahead of Saskatoon’s Michael Smith as he looks to capture his third straight provincial title and an exemption into the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada’s Elk Ridge Open at the Elk Ridge Resort in Waskesiu in September.

Scott Thompson of North Battleford and Tyler Wright of Regina are tied for third place and are four shots of back of Klughart, with Brett Henry of Prince Albert sitting six shots off the lead in fifth place.

Timmerman dominating Men’s Amateur

Following a dazzling seven-under par round of 65 to start off the Saskatchewan Men’s Amateur tournament on Tuesday, Saskatoon’s Roman Timmerman went out and had an even better performance on Wednesday.

Timmerman, who is gearing up for his senior season at Southern Arkansas University, fired off a nine-under-par 63 in the second round to put his total score at 16-under-par and now has a seven-shot advantage over defending champion Ty Campbell of Saskatoon.

“I feel like this course suits me pretty well and I feel like things are really clicking for me right now,” Timmerman said in an interview with Golf Saskatchewan’s Clark Stork after his round.

“Around here, if you’re hitting your driver good, you’ll have a lot of wedges and I feel my wedge game has been pretty good this week. Hopefully, I can continue to play well over the next couple of days.”

Klughart is in third place heading into Thursday’s play, with Kade Johnson of Yorkton and Smith rounding out the top five.

Unlike the Men’s Mid-Amateur, the Men’s tournament will conclude on Friday, with the winner also earning a spot in the Elk Ridge Open.

Kozak takes two-shot lead into final round of Women’s Amateur

The only lead change in the three tournaments taking place in Swift Current came in the Women’s Amateur on Wednesday, as Yorkton’s Ella Kozak erased a six-shot deficit and now stands alone in first place going into the final round.

Kozak, who had an eight-over par round of 80 to start off the event, rebounded with a two-over-par round of 72 to take a two-shot lead over early leader Alexandra Schmidt of Regina.

Defending champion Brooklin Fry of Shell Lake and Autumn Neiszner of Regina are five shots behind Kozak and tied for third place.

Saskatoon’s Symone Ripley and Regina’s Kim Walker rounded out the top five following Wednesday’s play.