PAGC two day event will include unveiling of monument on riverbank

The Prince Albert Ground Council (PAGC) Women’s Commission is hosting a special event called “We Rise” which is to bring the public together for a special gathering.

The two days of events will include an unveiling of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) monument and and an awareness walk for MMIWG and Men and survivors and victims of the residential schools.

The monument is scheduled to be unveiled on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the riverbank.

This will be followed by entertainment from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kinsmen Park and a mini powwow starting at 6 p.m.

The Awareness Walk for MMIWG and men will start at the newly unveiled monument on the riverbank at 9 a.m. and conclude at Kinsmen Park. There will again be entertainment at Kinsmen Park starting at noon.

The Healing Circle will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kinsmen Park. The event will conclude with a Thank You Ceremony at 4 p.m. also at Kinsmen Park.