Moose Range man charged with numerous weapons and drug offences after Nipawin traffic stop

According to an RCMP release on Tuesday, on July 3 at approximately 3:45 a.m., a Nipawin RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop on Seymour Street in Nipawin. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed shotgun shells in the centre console of the vehicle.

As a result of investigation, approximately 106 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 12 grams of suspected fentanyl, two firearms with suppressors attached, one modified firearm, multiple loaded magazines, multiple rounds of ammunition and drug-related paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle.

RCMP have charged 26-year-old Ross Holmes of Moose Range with two counts of unsafe transport of a firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, four counts of possession of a firearm/prohibited/restricted device without a licence, three counts of possession of a firearm/prohibited/restricted device in a vehicle, two counts possession of firearm with readily available ammunition, one count, possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine) and one count, possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl).

Holmes initially appeared in court on July 5 and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on July 7.