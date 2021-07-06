Klughart leads way after opening round of Saskatchewan Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship

Timmerman and Schmidt pace Men’s and Women’s Amateur fields

Danny Klughart’s quest for a third straight Saskatchewan Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship is off to a strong start.

After shooting a four-under-par round of 68 on Tuesday at the Elmwood Golf Club in Swift Current, the Prince Albert product holds a two-shot advantage over Saskatoon’s Michael Smith.

David Stewart of Saskatoon is three strokes behind Klughart, while Scott Allan of Saskatoon and Tyler Wright of Regina are four shots back and in a tie for fifth.

Klughart’s round also moved him into second place in the Men’s Amateur event, which he won in 2019 and was the runner-up to Saskatoon’s Ty Campbell last summer.

Roman Timmerman, who is from Saskatoon and just finished his junior season at Southern Arkansas University, raced into the lead on Tuesday with a dazzling seven-under-par round of 65.

Campbell, Michael Valk of Medicine Hat and Chase Pochylko of Saskatoon were tied for third place and four shots behind Zimmermann after the opening round.

Meanwhile, Regina’s Alexandra Schmidt, who is a junior at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho, shot a two-over-par round of 74 on Tuesday to jump out to a six-shot lead over Autumn Neiszner of Regina and Ella Kozak of Yorkton in the Saskatchewan Women’s Amateur event.

Defending winner Brooklin Fry of Shell Lake is in fourth place and seven shots off of the top spot.

Moose Jaw’s Lorie Boyle, Regina’s Kim Walker and Saskatoon’s Sarah Grieve are eight shots behind Schmidt and tied for fifth spot.

The Women’s Amateur and Men’s Mid-Amateur events will wrap up on Thursday, while the Men’s Amateur will conclude on Friday.

The winners of the Men’s competitions will also receive exemptions into the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada’s Elk Ridge Open at the Elk Ridge Resort in Waskesiu in September.