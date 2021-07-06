First death in a week related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. This was the first death reported in exactly a week in the province.

The death was in the North Central zone and in the 30 to 39 age group.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 is now 569.

The province also reported four new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Tuesday.

This was among a total of 14 cases reported in the province.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 34 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 10 active cases and North Central 3 has one active case.

There were no additional deaths reported Friday and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains 568.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 25 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has six active cases and North Central 3 has no active cases.

There are currently 62 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 52 reported as receiving in patient care, eight are in North Central. Of the 10 people reported as being in intensive care, two are in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 28, or 2.3 cases per 100,000 population. This is the lowest seven-day average since October 13, 2020.

Of the 48,992 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan 313 are considered active.

Another 60 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,110.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,812 cases are from the North area (4,698 North West, 4,511 North Central and 1,603 North East).

There were 1,549 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of July 6, there have been 915,114 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 8,348 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan over the past two days bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,233,534. Over half a million Saskatchewan residents are now fully vaccinated.

There were 309 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Tuesday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 224 doses administered with zone of residence information pending,

According to the province, 71 per cent of those 12 and over have received their first dose and 49 per cent of those 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

All Saskatchewan residents 12 years and older who have received their first dose of vaccine are now eligible to receive their second dose following a 28-day interval.

The province stated that the number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant has increased significantly in the last two weeks. The Delta variant is assumed to be 1.5 times more transmissible and twice as virulent as the Alpha variant.

Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are required for optimal protection against the Delta variant. Residents are strongly encouraged to get their first and second doses as soon as possible.

633 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are still 633 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 5. This number has remained steady since July 1.

This was among 12,212 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 82 cases with area of residency pending.

There are also still 80 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,810 identified VOCs.

There were 271 new lineage results reported today. Of the 7,515 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 6,816 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 385 are Gamma (P.1) and 304 are Delta (B.1.617.2).