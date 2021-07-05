North Central reports one new COVID-19 case in Monday update

Provincial health officials reported 20 new case, 56 new recoveries, and no deaths in Monday’s COVID-19 update.

They also announced another 8,814 vaccine doses administered, 370 of which were in North Central.

As of Monday, 71 per cent of eligible residents have received their first vaccine dose, while 44 per cent are fully vaccinated.

All residents ages 12 and older can receive their second vaccine dose 28 days after getting their first.

The North Central Zone reported one new case on Monday and two more recoveries, dropping the number of active cases in the region to 30.

The Far North East reported three new cases and five recoveries. There are now 29 active cases in the area The Far North West reported one new case and six recoveries. It now has 55 active cases.

Far North Central reported no new cases and two recoveries. There are three active cases in the area.

The North East reported three new cases and no recoveries, bringing their active case total to five.

Saskatchewan has 360 active cases in total. The Regina Zone has the most with 73, followed by the Saskatoon Zone with 67 and the Far North West with 55.

The South West Zone has the lowest total with two active cases, followed by Far North Central with three, and the North East with five.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 33 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week.

There are 65 patients in hospital with the virus, including 11 in intensive care. Two of those ICU patients are in North Central.