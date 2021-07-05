Local communities receive Targeted Sector Support (TSS) investments

On Monday, June 22 the Government Relations Minister Don McMorris announced municipal projects approved under the Targeted Sector Support (TSS) Initiative, which will see nearly $725,000 distributed to projects for capacity building and inter-municipal cooperation.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to invest nearly $725,000 to support and protect municipalities as they work to provide the best level of service to residents,” McMorris said. “This specialized funding will grow the capacity of municipalities and promote regional collaboration, leading to stronger Saskatchewan communities.”

The TSS Initiative provides cost-shared grants, up to 75 per cent on eligible costs, to municipalities partnering to strengthen their core municipal responsibilities through projects focused on regional co-operation, capacity building and good governance.

“By fostering regional cooperation and building upon existing municipal capacity, we are ensuring the sustainability of our hometowns long into the future,” Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) President Rodger Hayward said. “Prior successful applicants have seen great success in the projects they’ve undertaken using TSS funding, and we look forward to the positive impact these new projects will have on our hometowns.”

Twenty-three projects were approved for cost-shared grants after a thorough review process by the TSS Steering Committee, which consists of representatives from SUMA, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), the Saskatchewan Association of Northern Communities (New North) and the Ministry of Government Relations.

Area communities receiving investments included the RM of Canwood, Resort Village of Manitou Lake and the Village of Meath Park.

“SARM is encouraged by the ongoing TSS funding and the commitment from the province to deliver it as part of the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program,” SARM President Ray Orb said. “Funding projects through this program will certainly benefit rural Saskatchewan.”

TSS projects are funded under one of the following streams: dispute resolution and relationship building; capacity building; regional co-operation; and municipal transition.

Examples of approved projects include: drafting a memorandum of understanding for regional planning and co-operation, developing joint official community plans and zoning bylaws, training for elected and appointed municipal officials on municipal governance and completing an emergency measures organization plan.

“When you invest in strengthening municipal operations, you’re investing in the lives of Saskatchewan residents,” New North Chairperson Bruce Fidler said. “New North is proud to be a partner of this important initiative that will benefit communities and municipalities in northern Saskatchewan for years to come.”

This is the second round of successful projects approved under the TSS Initiative, which receives $1.5 million each year from Municipal Revenue Sharing (MRS). Funding is administered by SUMA on behalf of the TSS Steering Committee.