Annual Free Fishing Weekend scheduled for July 10 and 11

The 2021 summer Free Fishing Weekend takes place this weekend, July 10 and 11 according to a release by the province Monday.

During Free Fishing Weekend, Saskatchewan residents and visitors are invited to try the variety of sport fishing opportunities available on any public waters open to sport fishing, with no licence required.

“I am always amazed at the diverse angling opportunities we have here in Saskatchewan,” Environment Minister Warren Kaeding said in the release.

“Whether it’s largemouth bass at Boundary Dam or catfish in the Qu’Appelle River system or any of the many world-class fishing opportunities we have in our northern waterbodies, Free Fishing Weekend gives people the chance to try something new, enjoy time with family and friends, and maybe even explore the province. It is a good weekend to create some memories and enjoy the beauty of what our lakes, streams and rivers have to offer.”

A Saskatchewan summer tradition since 1989, Free Fishing Weekend serves to increase public awareness about the rich and diverse angling opportunities available in the province. More than 250,000 people sport fish in Saskatchewan every year, and the province says Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect time for those new to fishing, or those interested in developing their skills, to drop a line.

Free Fishing Weekend does not apply in national parks, where a federal licence is required, and anyone planning on taking fish out of the province must purchase a licence.

During Free Fishing Weekend, anglers are required to follow all COVID-19 public health orders. Anyone planning to take part in Free Fishing Weekend should note that all catch limit and size regulations remain in effect.