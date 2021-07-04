Workers return to Cigar Lake uranium mine after wildfire evacuation

Cameco is now transporting employees and contractors back to the mine

Workers are returning to the Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday and Cameco plans to restart uranium production at the site later this week.

Around 230 workers were evacuated from the site on July 1 because of a wildfire threatening the facility. The Collins fire moved past the main camp area “without serious impact” to the site, the company said in a written statement July 2.

On Saturday workers confirmed there were plans to return to site. The Prince Albert Daily Herald agreed not to name workers due to privacy concerns.

Data from NASA in the United States and Canada showed the fire fully engulfing the region around the mine site on Thursday after moving northeast from Sawatzky Lake.

By Friday evening the fire was mostly dispersed to the northwest and southwest of the site. On Sunday the company said it is now safe to move employees back to the mine.

“In consultation with provincial wildfire management officials from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, we believe the risk to Cigar Lake posed by the fire has now subsided,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

“With improved weather and smoke conditions, minimal likelihood of further road closures in the area, and all infrastructure at Cigar Lake remaining intact, Cameco believes the full complement of personnel can be safely remobilized and regular operations resumed.”

Company spokesperson Jeff Hryhoriw said on Thursday that Cameco activated its emergency response team and all of roughly 230 non-essential personnel were evacuated. Cameco said on Friday that all of the roughly 80 essential workers remaining at Cigar Lake were safe but the situation remained active.

Workers on the scene told the Prince Albert Daily Herald that they were evacuated by land and flown out of Rabbit Lake because the smoke at Cigar Lake made it hard for planes to land.

“It was a rush and everybody was rushing around. The fire boss with a firefighting crew got out there and there were water bombers and helicopters flying all over,” one contract worker said on Thursday.

“Everybody was evacuated and nobody got hurt. I was just hoping the fire wouldn’t burn down the site because if the site burns down then I won’t have a job. I’m really hoping that they have it under control.”

Cameco is now in the process of transporting employees and contractors back to site. Final inspections and preparation of equipment will happen over the coming days to ready the operation for a return to production.

Cameco cautioned that plans to restart production and resume regular operations are subject to change depending on the fire risk, weather conditions, and remobilizing personnel.

Factors that could change the situation include the risk that plans to restart production and resume regular operations may be delayed or may not succeed.

There is a risk of delays in remobilizing personnel back to the Cigar Lake mine site and risk weather or fire conditions could change.

The company said there is a possibility that damage has occurred to infrastructure at Cigar Lake and those operating risks could disrupt plans. The company also noted that it may be unable to comply with applicable regulatory requirements depending on those risk factors.

“We have made assumptions which may prove incorrect,” the company said.

“Including assumptions regarding the availability of our personnel, weather and fire conditions, and other factors which may affect the timing of and our ability to restart production at Cigar Lake and return to regular operations as planned.”