Parkland Ambulance reports significant increase in calls for service due to recent heat wave

Parkland Ambulance paramedics reported a significant increase in ambulance responses during the heat wave that started in the last week of June and continued through Canada Day.

Service data shows two instances during the heat wave where paramedics received more than 60 calls for service over a 24 hour period. Parkland Ambulance says many of those incidents were related to the extreme heat.

Temperatures dropped from their record-setting levels over the weekend, but still remained high. Prince Albert recorded a high of 29.9 C on Saturday, just short of the record set in 2008 when temperatures climbed to 32.5 C.