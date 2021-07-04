No new cases reported in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 52 recoveries and no deaths.

They also reported 13,445 more vaccine doses administered, 1,279 of which were first doses.

North Central reported no new cases and seven recoveries, dropping the total number of active cases to 31. Prince Albert has 26 of those active cases, while North Central Zone 1 has the remaining five.

The is the first time since May 13 that North Central has reported no new cases.

The North East Zone also reported no new cases on Sunday. There are only two active cases in the region.

The Far North West reported seven new cases on Sunday. Those were the only new cases in the entire far north. The Far North West now has 60 active cases. The Far North East has 31 and Far North Central has five.

As of Sunday, Saskatchewan has 396 active cases. The province has reported an average of 33 new cases per day over the past week.