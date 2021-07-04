18-year-old killed in single-vehicle rollover near Last Mountain Regional Park

One person is dead and four more are injured following a single vehicle rollover near Last Mountain Regional Park roughly 132 km northeast of Regina.

RCMP officers from Watrous and Southey responded to the collision at roughly 9 p.m. on Friday. Police say the vehicle was travelling west on the “Lake Road” entrance when the driver lost control and rolled into the ditch north of the road.

The 18-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle has been declared dead. Four passengers sustained minor physical injuries.

The Nokomis Fire Department, emergency services from Watrous and Lanigan, and STARS Air Ambulance all responded to the collision.

The rollover was one of two fatal collisions that occurred in Saskatchewan on Friday.

A 74-year-old man was also reported dead at the scene following a collision between a semi and a pick-up truck east of Qu-Appelle, Sask. on Hwy 1.

Police say the eastbound semi and northbound pickup collided at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday before leaving the roadway and coming to rest in the ditch south of Hwy 1. The driver of the semi did not sustain physical injuries as a result of the collision.

A portion of the highway was closed while RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service Investigated. Police say they do not plan on laying charges. The highway has since reopened to drivers.

Indian Head RCMP, the Qu’Appelle Fire Department, and Indian Head EMS all attended the scene.