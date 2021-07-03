Province reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries, no deaths in Saturday update

Health officials reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 33 more recoveries and no deaths.

There are now 421 active cases across the province, and increase of 16 from Friday.

The North Central Zone reported two new cases, both of which were in Prince Albert. There are now 33 active cases in PA, five in North Central Zone 1, and none in Zone 3.

The Far North East reported 14 new cases, bringing their active case total to 32. The Far North West reported four new cases and two recoveries, bringing their active cases total to 54.

Far North Central reported no new cases. Their active total remains at six.

The North East Zone reported no new cases either. There are only two active cases in the region.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 36 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Healthcare workers administered another 8,392 new vaccine doses. More than 1.2-million doses have been given, and more than 474,000 eligible residents are fully vaccinated.