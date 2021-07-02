RCMP search for missing 36-year-old continues on Lake Diefenbaker

Search and Rescue teams continue to search for a 36-year-old man who did not resurface after jumping into Lake Diefenbaker to try and save a group of children.

RCMP say the children were swimming “in distress” when the man jumped in to help them. The children were helped out of the water and brought into the boat, but the man did not resurface.

The incident occurred near the Palliser Regional Park shoreline on Lake Diefenbaker. RCMP were called to the scene at around 11 a.m. on Canada Day.

Search and Rescue teams from the RCMP, Ministry of Environment, Lucky Lake Fire Services and Central Butte EMS started searching on Thursday with assistance from multiple civilian boat owners. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team joined them on Friday.

Police have asked members of the public to avoid the area while the search takes place.

The man’s disappearance is one of two emergencies reported at the lake on Canada. The other involved a 22-year-old woman who had to be helped on shore and assisted by first responders after accounting difficulty in the water.

STARS Air Ambulance transported her to hospital in Regina. RCMP do not have an update on her condition. Officers were called to the scene at around 3 p.m.