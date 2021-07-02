Prince Albert sets warm temperature record for July 2

Temperatures continued to soar in Prince Albert on Friday as the City set a new record for heat.

Environment Canada data shows temperatures reached 35.6 C at around 4 p.m. on July 2. The previous record high was recorded in 1947 when temperatures climbed to 32.2 C. The average high for July 2 is 23.2 C.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the City of Prince Albert and surrounding area at around 3:21 p.m. on Friday. Warnings were also sent to the District of Lakeland, and RMs of Birch Hills, Buckland, Canwood, Duck Lake, Garden River, Leask, Meeting Lake, Paddockwood, Prince Albert, Shellbrook, Spiritwood and St. Louis.

The Muskoday, Wahpeton, One Arrow, Beardy’s, Mistawasis, Sturgeon Lake and Big River First Nations also received heat warning.

Environment Canada officials say the dome of intense heat that was in place over western Canada has moved into Saskatchewan. Daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper-30s across the province. Temperatures could drop to as low as the upper teens overnight.

Weather experts expect dangerous heat temperatures to remain in place on Saturday before returning to normal on Sunday and Monday.

Heat warnings are issued when high temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses. Effects include rashes, cramps, fainting and the worsening of some health conditions.

Extreme heat affects everyone, but the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with chronic illnesses.

Prince Albert residents are encouraged to watch for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Anyone who feels dizzy or disoriented should seek medical attention immediately.

Although Prince Albert set a new record on Friday, it was far from the hottest place in Saskatchewan. Diefenbaker International Airport in Saskatoon recorded a high of 40.5 C at around 4 p.m. That was also the highest temperature recorded in Canada on Friday.

The Village of Lucky Lake, located northeast of Swift Current, also hit the 40 C mark at around 3 p.m. Rosetown came close to that level, with a high of 39.2 C recorded at around 4 p.m.