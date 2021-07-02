Man who escaped custody at correctional camp may be in Prince Albert say RCMP

RCMP are searching for two men who escaped from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp, one of which may be in Prince Albert.

Daniel Matthew Keith McAdam, 23, was last seen leaving the camp at around 7:30 p.m. on June 13. Police say he may be in Prince Albert, but his location has not been confirmed.

McAdam is 5’7” tall, and roughly 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen with grey Jordan shoes with yellow written on the bottom. He was also wearing a black hoodie with “Traplord” written on the back.

Police have made several attempts to find McAdam, and have asked for the public’s help in locating him.

RCMP are also looking for Tyrone Allen Rogers, 36, who was last seen walking away from the facility shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Canada Day. Police say he may be travelling to Melfort, but that has not been confirmed.

Rogers is described as 6’ tall, and 187 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black baseball cap, black shorts and orange shoes.

Anyone who sees McAdam or Rogers, or who knows where they are, is asked to call Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or their local police service.