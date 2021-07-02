Fire ban issued province-wide

Due to hot, dry conditions and an extreme fire risk that covers most of the province, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has issued a provincial fire ban for Crown lands, provincial parks and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, effective immediately on Friday.

The fire ban includes any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks.

Many municipalities already have fire bans in place. The SPSA encourages all municipalities to examine the fire risk in their area.

The RM of Prince Albert and RM of Buckland have both issued fire bans. The fire ban in both was issued on June 30 and will be in effect until a notice is issued by the municipality.

There are 38 municipal fire bans province wide as of Friday.

“We know that this is a popular weekend for camping and outdoor activities, but due to the extreme conditions across the province, implementing a fire ban was a necessary decision,” SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts said in a release from the province.

On Friday the Prince Albert National Park also issued a fire ban effective July 2.

The order read: “ By order of the superintendent, Calvert Martin, Field Unit Superintendent, Northern Prairies. Pursuant to Section 3(1)(c) of the National Parks Fire Protection Regulations, all wood fires are prohibited in Prince Albert National Park.

No open fires are permitted including in camp kitchen shelters. Only propane or naptha camp stoves are allowed.”

There are currently 18 wildfires burning in the province. To date, Saskatchewan has had 202 wildfires, which is slightly over the five-year average of 195.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.