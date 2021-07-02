Active cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials reported a single new case of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Friday.

This was among a total of 21 cases reported in the province.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 34 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 10 active cases and North Central 3 has one active case.

There were no additional deaths reported Friday and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains 568.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 33 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has two active cases and North Central 3 has no active cases.

There are currently 57 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 45 reported as receiving in patient care, seven are in North Central. Of the 12 people reported as being in intensive care, two are in North Central.

“Declining hospitalization numbers are a significant indicator that vaccination efforts are having an impact in the province. In order to further reduce COVID-19 transmission now and through the remainder of 2021, residents are still encouraged to get their first and second doses of the vaccine,” the province said in the release.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 38, or 3.1 cases per 100,000 population. Of the 48,823 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan 405 are considered active.

Another 36 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,909.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,793 cases are from the North area (4,689 North West, 4,504 North Central and 1,600 North East).

There were 1,779 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of June 29, there have been 915,114 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 20,981 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan over the past two days bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,194,535.

There were 719 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Tuesday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 591 doses administered with zone of residence information pending,

According to the province, 70 per cent of those 12 and over have received their first dose and 45 per cent of those 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

All Saskatchewan residents 12 years and older who have received their first dose of vaccine are now eligible to receive their second dose following a 28-day interval.

With the Delta variant circulating in Saskatchewan, it remains recommended that all residents receive second dose vaccinations as soon as you are eligible.

The province stated that while one dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides good protection against transmission, two doses are required for optimal protection. Please receive your second dose as soon as you are eligible and maintain all public health measures until at least two weeks after your second dose.

633 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are now 633 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 1.

This was among 12,175 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 82 cases with area of residency pending.

There are now 80 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,800 identified VOCs.

There were no new lineage result reported today. Of the 7,242 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 6,634 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 348 are Gamma (P.1) and 209 are Delta (B.1.617.2).

17 active cases of COVID-19 in youth in North Central

On Thursday the province released the updated numbers on COVID-19 cases in youth. The total active cases in youth provincially in all locations are 155. Seven have no known location and 148 have a location reported.

The province releases the update on the numbers each Thursday.

Currently in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, there are 17 active cases in youth. Last week there were 109 tests performed across the North Central zone.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 10 active cases in youth.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has seven active cases and North Central 3 has no active cases.

Cumulative tests performed since Sept. 7, 2020 in the North Central zone is 9,993.

Provincially there is a 4.6 per cent test positivity rate in youth.

There were 2,297 tests performed in total in the province in the last week.

The cumulative number of tests performed since Sept. 7, 2020 is 151,656.