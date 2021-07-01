Two cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central Thursday

askatchewan health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Thursday.

This was among 34 overall cases reported in the province.

There were no deaths reported Thursday and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains 568.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 33 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has two active cases and North Central 3 has no active cases.

There are currently 61 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. There are 46 receiving inpatient care and 15 patients in intensive care. In North Central there are eight individuals receiving inpatient care and three in intensive care.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 43, or 3.5 cases per 100,000 population. Of the 48,861 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan 420 are considered active.

There are currently 47,873 recoveries reported.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,787 cases are from the North area (4,687 North West, 4,500 North Central and 1,600 North East)

There were 1,904 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of July 1, there have been 918,534 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,173,554.

Exact doses in North Central and the rest of the province were not available.

Age group breakdowns were also not available.

All Saskatchewan residents 12 years and older who have received their first dose of vaccine are now eligible to receive their second dose following a 28-day interval.

With the Delta variant circulating in Saskatchewan, it remains recommended that all residents receive second dose vaccinations as soon as you are eligible.

The province stated that while one dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides good protection against transmission, two doses are required for optimal protection. Please receive your second dose as soon as you are eligible and maintain all public health measures until at least two weeks after your second dose.

The variants of concern breakdown was also not available Thursday.