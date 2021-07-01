RCMP investigating death in Big River

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South is investigating a death in Big River.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit North, Spiritwood and Big River RCMP, Prince Albert RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, are assisting with the investigation.

According to a press release, Spiritwood RCMP received a report of an alleged assault on two adult males at around 5:45 a.m. on June 30. While investigating the incident, officers located one of the victims of the alleged assault deceased inside a vehicle just outside of Big River along Highway 793.

The deceased has been identified and his family notified. The RCMP will be not providing any further identification information at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, July 5 in Saskatoon.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being considered suspicious and continue to be investigated. Residents of Big River will continue to see an increased police presence in and around the community as a result of the ongoing investigation.

The RCMP is also encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Spiritwood RCMP at 306-883-4210 or Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590.