Mixed reaction to Canada Day in Prince Albert

Prince Albert residents had mixed reactions to Canada Day, while debate flared online as to whether this year’s event should be celebrated or cancelled.

The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) Community Cares Kitchen hosted a smudge on the riverbank at 9 a.m. on Canada Day in solidarity with the victims from residential schools in Kamloops and Cowessess First Nation.

Organizers said they also wanted to support the ongoing efforts to rediscover more residential school graves in the north with ground penetrating radar.

Coun. Curtis Standing of Wahpeton Dakota Nation led the prayer and smudging ceremony. Wahpeton was one of several Saskatchewan First Nations to cancel their Canada Day plans this year.

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council opened their virtual ceremony with a statement from host Michelle Hassler, who told viewers to expect something different from this year’s event.

“Today, we will honour and recognize all the children, and the hundreds of unmarked graves that have been found in B.C., and here in our province at Cowessess First Nation, and all those that have not been found yet—all the victims and survivors of the residential school,” she said “We will also recognize the diversity of our community today, and how we can come together and work together as one community.”

Following Hassler’s remarks, viewers were encouraged to hold a moment of silence for all residential school victims. Elder Liz Settee was also on hand to give an opening prayer, where she asked the Creator to give guidance and peace to communities, Indigenous people and the nation as everyone moved forward in a new journey.

That was followed by a performance by Micah Daniels and the Iron Swing Singers from Sturgeon Lake. Daniels, who attended a residential school himself, gave a few opening remarks on how shocking it was to hear about the recently re-discovered graves.

He thanked residents who supported communities who were grieving, commended those who took time to learn about the residential schools. He also urged residents to move forward with humility, and find ways to bring reconciliation to Canada, Saskatchewan, and communities around Prince Albert.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No.2 held their annual Canada Day Fish Fry and raffle draw in support of veterans at the legion parking lot. The Legion ran out of fish during last year’s event. A final tally was not available by press time for this year’s fish fry.

Members of the Prince Albert Highlanders opened the fish fry with a short performance in sweltering heat. The highlanders returned to perform several times throughout the day. John Woloshyn took home the $3,000 first place prize in the legion raffle.

Prince Albert MP posted a video on his Facebook page thanking Canada’s military and frontline healthcare workers for their efforts over the past year. Hoback said he was excited to celebrate on Canada Day after residents have had a stressful and difficult year.

“Canada is a great country,” Hoback said in the video. “I love my country and I’m sure you do too, and today is a great day to celebrate.”

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper also took to social media to wish everyone a happy Canada Day.

“There are countless reasons to be proud of and to honour this wonderful country, the best in the world,” he said. “To all Canadians at home and abroad, Happy Canada Day.”

Current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a video urging residents to take the opportunity to reflect on Canada’s achievements as a country, and what more Canadians needed to do.

“As Canadians, we must be honest with ourselves about our history,” he said. “Because in order to chart a new and better path forward, we have to recognize the terrible mistakes of our past. The truth is, we’ve got a long way to go, but if we all pledge ourselves to doing the work, we can achieve reconciliation. We can build a better country for everyone.

“Canada’s history shows that we can do hard things. It’s a choice we make, and one that Canadians have made time and time again.”

Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde took a positive note in his Canada Day reflections. Bellegarde wrote on social media that Canadians should take time to reflect on the atrocities committed against First Nations people. However, he also expressed hope for the future, and believe Canada was on the path to reconciliation.

“The best story of Canada has yet to be written,” Bellegard wrote.