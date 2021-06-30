Province reports 1,776 new first vaccine doses – 70.09 per cent of eligible residents have received first dose

Health officials reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 60 recoveries, no deaths, and 1,776 new first vaccine doses.

A total of 724,188 residents who are eligible for the vaccine have now received a first dose. That’s 70.09 per cent of the 12 and older population. Roughly 41.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

North Central reported 1,113 new vaccine doses administered in the Wednesday COVID update. Saskatchewan reported 17,420 in total.

North Central also reported two new COVID-19 cases, both of which were in Prince Albert, plus four new recoveries.

There are now 43 active cases in the region. Prince Albert has 34 of them. The remaining nine are in North Central Zone 1.

The three far north regions reported a combined four new cases on Wednesday, three of which were in the Far North West. The other was in the Far North East.

There are now 45 active cases in the Far North West, 22 in the Far North East, and four in Far North Central.

The North East Zone reported one new case and no recoveries. There are now two active cases in the region.

As of Wednesday, Saskatchewan has 435 active cases. The Saskatoon Zone has the most with 93, followed by the Regina Zone with 90 and the North West with 57.

The South West Zone has the fewest number of cases with zero, followed by the North East with two, Far North Central with four, and South Central with seven.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 45 new cases per day over the past week.

There are 69 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 14 of which are receiving intensive care. Three of those ICU patients are in North Central. Wednesday marked the fourth straight day the number of hospitalizations has declined.